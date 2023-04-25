Terra co-founder Daniel Shin charged with fraud in South Korea

Daniel Shin, the co-founder of Terraform Labs, was indicted in South Korea in connection with the collapsed Terra and Luna cryptocurrencies. According to reports from Bloomberg and the local Yonhap News Agency, Shin was charged on Tuesday with offenses including fraud, breach of duty, and embezzlement.

Prosecutors at Seoul Southern District Court also indicted nine other people with ties to Terra, some of whom had roles in marketing, systems development, and management, as reported by Bloomberg. The outlet also reports that prosecutors have frozen a total of 246.8 billion won (about $184.7 million) in assets from the individuals they charged.

Shin created Terraform Labs with co-founder Do Kwon in 2018. The company released its Luna cryptocurrency later that year and then linked the token to its algorithmic stablecoin Terra in 2020 to (in theory) keep Terra pegged to a dollar value. When Terra began to slip last year, it brought down Luna with it, burning billions of dollars in the process.