You can play all of Jedi: Survivor in bullet time

Ahead of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor’s launch in a few days, the developers at Respawn Entertainment are showing off some of the accessibility features they’ve added to the game. There is, of course, the typical subtitle size toggle and visual options including a colorblind mode and field of vision options. You can see more details on the settings here. But there was one accessibility feature that stood out among the rest: slow mode. I’ll let the developers explain.

One of the options that we’re most excited for our players to discover is our Slow Mode toggle, which allows players to slow down the action of the world in order to ease the challenge of both combat and platforming.

Simply put, Jedi: Survivor has an option that will let you play in what is essentially bullet time for the entire game.