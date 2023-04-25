Leak: TikTok is launching generative AI avatars and here’s what they look like

TikTok is working on a feature that will create AI-generated profile pictures, according to social media consultant Matt Navarra, who shared images and video of the tool with The Verge. At first glance, the tool creates headshots that look a lot like what you might see from Prisma Labs’ Lensa app, but since it would be built right into TikTok, you might soon be seeing a lot more AI-made avatars as you’re scrolling through your feed.

Here’s how it works. The tool asks you to submit three to ten photos and then pick from two to five different styles for the eventual AI-made photos, Navarra says. Once you do, it takes some time for the photos to actually be generated. When they’re ready, you can download them, set one of them as your avatar, or post one to your TikTok story.

The examples Navarra shared with The Verge and on Twitter pretty good, and covered a wide range of fun styles. I could see a lot of people messing with this tool to make creative avatars of themselves — much like they did with Lensa.