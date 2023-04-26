Netflix is getting a beautiful new wingsuit game on May 2nd

Tears of the Kingdom isn’t the only upcoming game about soaring through the skies. Today, developer Snowman, the studio behind the Alto series, properly unveiled its next release: Laya’s Horizon, which was first teased last month. The debut trailer shows off a beautiful world where players soar through forests, mountains, and towns utilizing something like wingsuit flying. It seems like a natural evolution of the Alto games, switching the 2D snow (and sand) boarding gameplay for three-dimensional flying.
Laya’s Horizon is also notable as it’s coming to Netflix, where it will be free to subscribers on both iOS and Android. It’ll be Snowman’s second release on the service following the jump-free platformer Lucky Luna. The streaming service has made a slow and steady push into mobile gaming and is looking to expand to other platforms in the future as well.
Laya’s Horizon hits Netflix on May 2nd, and we’ll have much more on the game when it launches.