Samsung’s art-like Frame TV is nearly half off in the 32-inch configuration

Let’s face it: good art is rarely cheap. Thankfully, however, Samsung’s 32-inch Frame TV is currently on sale at BuyDig right now for $380 with promo code FNJ23, providing you with a more cost-effective way to outfit your living room with well-known masterpieces.

This 2022 QLED panel isn’t a vast update over the prior model — it still touts a 120Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1 support, and compatibility with voice assistants like Amazon Alexa — but the 4K set now comes with a new anti-glare matte finish, which helps it look like a piece of actual artwork when turned off (as opposed to the hulking black box that it is). Sure, some of said art is paywalled behind a $5 monthly subscription, but if good picture quality and aesthetics are what you’re after, the Frame offers them in spades.

Some devices are necessities, while others are merely nice to have. That said, if you’ve been secretly pining for a modern smart mug that’s designed to keep your coffee at the perfect temperature, the 10-ounce Ember Mug 2 is on sale direct from Ember in black or white for $99.95 with promo code MOMDAY23. You can also pick up the larger, 14-ounce model through May 9th for $119.95 using the same offer code.

If you’re unfamiliar with Ember’s connected mug, the ceramic vessel pairs with a mobile app for Android and iOS, which allows you to set it at your desired temperature. The built-in battery can then maintain that temp for more than an hour or, if you’re using the included charging coaster, indefinitely. I’ve found that the 14-ounce mug I own saves me about four trips to the microwave a day, which, in my book, justifies the splurge — even if I am forced to handwash it.

Like a good horror flick, Returnal is atmospheric and moody, with just the right amount of tension. The challenging third-person shooter has you traversing a series of ever-changing worlds as a lone astronaut, evading hulking monsters and waves of bullets as you go. It’s also a great showcase for Sony’s DualSense controller and — thanks to the addition of cooperative multiplayer and a newer survival mode that lets you battle your way through a series of increasingly difficult levels — there’s more to this sci-fi title than ever before. Just be prepared to die, like, a lot. Read our Returnal review.