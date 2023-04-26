Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 5 could be far thinner while folded

Ice Universe, an anonymous Twitter account with a habit of accurately leaking details about unannounced smartphones, has tweeted what they claim will be the physical dimensions of Samsung’s upcoming foldable, the Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Perhaps the most interesting figure is its thickness while folded, which will reportedly sit at 13.4mm. That’s notable, because the thickness of the current Z Fold 4 ranges from 14.2mm to 15.8mm, because of the hinge gap and the angle of the screens while folded. That could make the Fold 5 both thinner and flatter than its predecessor, potentially as a result of the improved “droplet”-style hinge Samsung is rumored to be using.

The other improved spec is weight, which is rumored to be 254g, 9g lighter than the Fold 4. Ice Universe previously shared the Fold 5’s weight earlier this month. Otherwise, the Fold 5’s dimensions are similar to the Fold 4, coming in at 0.2mm shorter, narrower, and thinner when unfolded. Considering the Fold 5 is rumored to have the same-sized screens as the Fold 4 (consisting of a 6.2-inch outer display and 7.56-inch inner screen), these reduced dimensions suggest it could have marginally smaller screen bezels.

Despite its reduced thickness, the Z Fold 5 might nevertheless still be thicker than Honor’s Magic VS, likely to be its major competitor in Europe when it launches this summer. Honor’s latest foldable is 12.9mm when folded, though it’s also heavier at 267g. The Magic VS has a 7.9-inch inner screen, and 6.45-inch cover display.

Aside from the improved hinge, these figures suggest we could be in for a minor update to Samsung’s flagship foldable this year. But the same can’t be said for its smaller flip phone sidekick, the Z Flip 5, which is rumored to come with a much larger 3.4-inch cover display this time around, up from the 1.9-inch screen in last year’s phone.