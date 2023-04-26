Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

Tile’s selling a tracker for your cat

Tile’s selling a tracker for your cat

/

You can now easily strap a Tile tracker to your cat — dangle-free — with the company’s new collar accessory combo for $40.

By Umar Shakir

Share this story

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Orange cat with green collar and the white tile tracker collar attachment
The Tile for Cats tracker is basically a Sticker tracker with a collar attachment.
Image: Tile

Tile is now selling a cat-tracking bundle that includes one of the company’s Sticker trackers and a new collar attachment to truly secure it to your pet. The combo is designed to keep tabs on your tabby (or other purring furderer) so you can confirm it’s hiding somewhere in the house and hasn’t escaped yet again to your neighbor’s.

Sure, there’s nothing groundbreaking about a cat collar accessory that holds a preexisting tracker — but it’s slightly more elegant than the company’s previous key chain dangling tracker solution. Tile’s Sticker tracker can be detected from 250 feet away and has a built-in battery that can last for three years.

Old Tile solution 1: the key ring dangler.
Old Tile solution 1: the key ring dangler.
Old Tile solution 2: stick to cat’s tag and pray.
Old Tile solution 2: stick to cat’s tag and pray.

The overall look of the Tile for Cats accessory still seems a bit bulky, and the silicone material of the collar attachment might be a fur-sticking annoyance. You can’t buy the collar attachment separately if you already have a Tile Sticker, but there are third-party accessory makers that make similar cat and dog collar attachments for a tracker you may already own.

Related

Tile for Cats comes in both black and white and isn’t a bad deal for $40 — considering the tracker by itself normally costs $30. It’s a good option for those who aren’t interested in buying Apple’s AirTag trackers instead, but it’s tough to compete with that ecosystem’s more elegant-looking collar options. Or you could buy any tracker you want and just make the collar holder yourself.

More from Tech