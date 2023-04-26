New Motorola Razr leak shows off sizable outer display

The latest leaked images of the upcoming Motorola Razr give us an even better look at the foldable’s large outer display and interface, as first spotted by 9to5Google. In a set of images posted to Twitter by reliable leaker Evan Blass (who has made his account private), you can see how the display extends from the phone’s hinge and wraps around the device’s dual cameras.

The images also show off some of the different clock displays you can use and suggest that you can customize the interface’s font, layout, color, theme, and wallpaper to your liking. It seems like Motorola may add a new color option into the mix as well, with the above image showing two devices featuring a deep red hinge.

Image: Evan Blass



Image: Evan Blass

Blass calls the pictured device the “Motorola Razr 40 Ultra,” which tracks with rumors that the next-gen Razr will come in two variations: the standard Ultra model and the Razr Lite. While the Razr Ultra will come with a 3.5-inch cover display, according to a teaser a Motorola executive posted on Weibo, the Lite version is rumored to have a significantly smaller outer display that only surrounds the cameras.

If these rumors pan out, the Razr Ultra will have an even larger outer display than its folding rivals, including the 1.9-inch cover display on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the 3.26-inch external display on the Oppo Find N2 Flip. A larger outer display could add even more utility to a folding device, potentially allowing you to read more detailed notifications at a glance or type up a quick text message without unfolding the device.