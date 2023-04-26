LG’s new ‘SuperSlim’ Gram laptop has a 15.6-inch OLED display

LG’s Gram line of laptops have always been designed to be lightweight and thin, and now the company has released a new “SuperSlim” model that’s a strong competitor to the likes of Apple’s MacBook Air in the portability department (via Engadget).

LG officially calls its new laptop the Gram SuperSlim (formerly the Ultraslim), which the company touts in its press release as the “thinnest LG Gram ever.” It measures just 0.43 inches thick — thinner than the M2 MacBook Air — and has a 15.6-inch OLED display compared to Apple’s 13.6-inch IPS one. Oh, and LG’s is also lighter at just 2.2 pounds, compared to the MacBook Air at 2.7 pounds.

It is pretty thin, huh? Image: LG

LG’s Gram Superslim is available now, and it starts at $1,699.99 with a 13th-gen Intel Evo Core i7-1360P processor, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and a 512GB SSD. It also features three USB-C ports (two with Thunderbolt 4 support and one USB 4 only) and a headphone jack.

The better deal comes in at $1,999.99: with a spec bump to 32GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD storage. LG will also throw in its external USB-C 16-inch +view Portable monitor if you buy either new SuperSlim by May 14th.

It’s worth noting that while the SuperSlim has an OLED screen, the currently-available models only have a 1080p resolution. Apple’s smaller-screened MacBook Air has a higher 2560 x 1664 resolution screen, and still looks great, even if it’s not OLED. Personally, at the price LG has set for the SuperSlim, I’d like to hear more about another 15-inch ultraportable laptop option that’s been rumored.