Google Meet finally supports 1080p video calls — but only for paying subscribers. In an update on Wednesday, Google says it’s bringing the upgrade to select Workspace and Google One users.

Additionally, you can only access 1080p video calls on the web-based version of Google Meet, and it all depends on whether your computer’s webcam actually supports the resolution. Google also notes that you’ll need additional bandwidth to send 1080p video and says that it will automatically adjust your resolution if bandwidth is “constrained.”

Image: Google

The feature isn’t enabled by default, but you can toggle it on by selecting the three dots in the top right corner of your video feed and then hitting Turn on HD video. Since Google Meet previously only supported resolutions of 720p or lower, it’s nice that we finally get the chance to see our colleagues more clearly. Other videoconferencing apps, including Zoom and Microsoft Teams, already have support for 1080p calls.