The Case of the Golden Idol, a point-and-click murder mystery game that was one of my favorite titles of 2022, is getting its first expansion in just a few days. The new DLC, The Spider of Lanka, adds three new scenarios and will be available starting May 4th.

The Spider of Lanka promises to be just as mysterious as the main game if a description from a press email is anything to go by. “The Spider of Lanka begins in 1741, one year before the first scenario in The Case of the Golden Idol,” according to the description. “The new story follows Albert Cloudsley and Oberon Geller on their maiden voyage to the fictional Kingdom of Lanka, as they visit [REDACTED], the Raja whose Priest has some startling information concerning the location of a [REDACTED] [REDACTED] [REDACTED], apparently [REDACTED] [REDACTED] to turn [REDACTED] into [REDACTED].”

I definitely know exactly what’s going on after reading that.

Image: Playstack

Seriously, though, based on a few screenshots I’ve seen, The Spider of Lanka looks like it will be filled with more delightful (and, at times, grotesque) old-school pixel art to scrutinize. I liked that more than the moment-by-moment story, anyway.