Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max has returned to its lowest price to date

As far as streaming devices go, the 4K Max offers quite a bit for the price. It provides access to a terrific selection of streaming services along with support for Wi-Fi 6, Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10 Plus, and Dolby Atmos, allowing for more immersive sound quality. Plus, it offers impressive voice capabilities via the included Alexa remote, which allows you to make hyper-specific voice commands like “turn to ESPN on Sling TV.”

Whether you’re trying to wrap your spring cleaning or your Mother’s Day shopping, today’s deal on the iRobot Roomba i3 Evo might help. You can currently buy the affordable robot vacuum at Amazon for $244 ($105 off) or for a mere $5 more at Best Buy and Target. You can also buy the “Plus” model, which is identical to the standard i3 Evo but comes with an auto-empty base, at Amazon and Best Buy for $399.99 ($150 off).

The i3 Evo is a great robot vacuum if you don’t want to fork out a whopping $600 on our favorite model, the Roomba j7 Plus. It offers the same suction level as the j7, and it’s equipped with two multi-surface rubber roller brushes that help reduce the likelihood of it getting tangled up in hair. It lacks AI obstacle avoidance, though it is capable of learning your floor’s layout. That means you can program it to clean certain areas in your home via an app or a voice assistant like Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

If you want to beef up your home security with a low-cost floodlight cam, we highly recommend the Wyze Cam Floodlight. It’s basically the 1080p Wyze Cam v3 but with exceptionally bright 2,600-lumen floodlights attached. The adjustable floodlights support motion detection, too, and can even detect sound. Plus, there’s an extra USB port so you can add a second Wyze Cam for even more coverage.

The floodlight camera is a great way to illuminate your property, but we do suggest paying the extra $2 a month for smart alerts for people, packages, animals, and vehicles. Doing so will also grant you access to other features, including unlimited-length clips.

Normally $99.98, you can currently buy the Wyze Cam Floodlight for $68.62 direct from Wyze with promo code STRATSALE. Note that the exclusive discount comes courtesy of our sister site The Strategist, which is hosting its annual Two-Day (Actually Good) Sale through the end of today, dropping deals on everything from purses to pillows.

Alternatively, if you want an affordable security camera without floodlights, you can pick up the wired Wyze Cam v3 direct from Wyze for $30.59 ($5 off) through the end of today using offer code STRAT2DAY. The Cam v3 features an IP65 water and dust resistance rating —meaning you can use it indoors and outdoors — along with support for night vision as well as motion detection. Again, you’ll have to pay monthly for certain smart alerts and cloud video recording; however, it’s a small price to pay for the added peace of mind.

If you’re shopping for an affordable graduation or Mother’s Day gift, you can’t go wrong with a smart speaker like the Google Nest Mini. Right now, it’s on sale in a range of colors for around $35 ($14 off) at Walmart, Kohl’s, and Best Buy, which is one of its best prices to date.

Unlike most speakers, you can easily hang the tiny Google device on your wall without any extra accessories. It also offers good sound quality for its size, particularly when mounted, and is compatible with Google Assistant. That means you can use your voice to quickly set reminders, check the weather, and control a range of other smart home devices that are compatible with Google Home, among other tasks.