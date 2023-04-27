Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max has returned to its lowest price to date

The latest season of The Mandalorian may be over, but there are still plenty of other shows to look forward to, including a third season of The Witcher. The first batch of episodes will drop in late June, but you can prep yourself now with today’s deal on Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max. Right now, the streaming stick is available for its all-time low of $34.99 ($20 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target.
As far as streaming devices go, the 4K Max offers quite a bit for the price. It provides access to a terrific selection of streaming services along with support for Wi-Fi 6, Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10 Plus, and Dolby Atmos, allowing for more immersive sound quality. Plus, it offers impressive voice capabilities via the included Alexa remote, which allows you to make hyper-specific voice commands like “turn to ESPN on Sling TV.”
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max
Amazon’s streaming stick has improved performance and now supports Wi-Fi 6. It continues to offer a terrific selection of streaming apps and an easy-to-use interface with the benefit of Alexa voice commands.
Whether you’re trying to wrap your spring cleaning or your Mother’s Day shopping, today’s deal on the iRobot Roomba i3 Evo might help. You can currently buy the affordable robot vacuum at Amazon for $244 ($105 off) or for a mere $5 more at Best Buy and Target. You can also buy the “Plus” model, which is identical to the standard i3 Evo but comes with an auto-empty base, at Amazon and Best Buy for $399.99 ($150 off).
The i3 Evo is a great robot vacuum if you don’t want to fork out a whopping $600 on our favorite model, the Roomba j7 Plus. It offers the same suction level as the j7, and it’s equipped with two multi-surface rubber roller brushes that help reduce the likelihood of it getting tangled up in hair. It lacks AI obstacle avoidance, though it is capable of learning your floor’s layout. That means you can program it to clean certain areas in your home via an app or a voice assistant like Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.
iRobot Roomba i3 Evo
The best bang for your buck, the Roomba i3 Evo cleans just as well as the j7 but won’t avoid clutter and doesn’t have app-enabled clean zones or keep-out zones. If you can live without those, you’ll be very happy with this bot. You can also pair it with an auto-empty station for $200 more.
iRobot Roomba i3 Plus Evo (with auto-empty base)
The self-emptying robot vacuum is identical to the iRobot Roomba i3 Evo but comes with its own auto-empty base included.
If you want to beef up your home security with a low-cost floodlight cam, we highly recommend the Wyze Cam Floodlight. It’s basically the 1080p Wyze Cam v3 but with exceptionally bright 2,600-lumen floodlights attached. The adjustable floodlights support motion detection, too, and can even detect sound. Plus, there’s an extra USB port so you can add a second Wyze Cam for even more coverage.
The floodlight camera is a great way to illuminate your property, but we do suggest paying the extra $2 a month for smart alerts for people, packages, animals, and vehicles. Doing so will also grant you access to other features, including unlimited-length clips.
Normally $99.98, you can currently buy the Wyze Cam Floodlight for $68.62 direct from Wyze with promo code STRATSALE. Note that the exclusive discount comes courtesy of our sister site The Strategist, which is hosting its annual Two-Day (Actually Good) Sale through the end of today, dropping deals on everything from purses to pillows.
Alternatively, if you want an affordable security camera without floodlights, you can pick up the wired Wyze Cam v3 direct from Wyze for $30.59 ($5 off) through the end of today using offer code STRAT2DAY. The Cam v3 features an IP65 water and dust resistance rating —meaning you can use it indoors and outdoors — along with support for night vision as well as motion detection. Again, you’ll have to pay monthly for certain smart alerts and cloud video recording; however, it’s a small price to pay for the added peace of mind.
Wyze Cam v3
Now through the end of the day, you can pick up a Wyze Cam v3 from Wyze for just $30.59 when you use promo code STRAT2DAY. The 1080p security camera can be used inside or out and comes with support for motion detection.
If you’re shopping for an affordable graduation or Mother’s Day gift, you can’t go wrong with a smart speaker like the Google Nest Mini. Right now, it’s on sale in a range of colors for around $35 ($14 off) at Walmart, Kohl’s, and Best Buy, which is one of its best prices to date.
Unlike most speakers, you can easily hang the tiny Google device on your wall without any extra accessories. It also offers good sound quality for its size, particularly when mounted, and is compatible with Google Assistant. That means you can use your voice to quickly set reminders, check the weather, and control a range of other smart home devices that are compatible with Google Home, among other tasks.
Google Nest Mini (second-gen)
The Nest Mini is Google’s smallest smart speaker, and it can bring Google Assistant to almost any area of your home. You can even mount it to your wall with no additional hardware.
Just a few more deals...
- You can buy the Nerf Pro Gelfire Mythic for $34.99 ($45 off) on Amazon right now. The blaster comes with 10,000 gel pellets, which it can fire at up to 10 rounds per second.
- Amazon’s latest Fire TV Cube is on sale for $124.99 ($15 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and The Home Depot. The speedy device doubles as both an Alexa-enabled smart speaker and a streamer, providing hands-free voice capabilities as well as support for all your major streaming services. Read our review.
- If you’re looking for a case to protect your iPhone 13 or 14, Amazon is currently discounting a number of Apple’s MagSafe-compatible cases, including both clear and silicone options. Right now, for example, you can buy cases for various models starting at $39 ($10 off), including those for both the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
- Belkin’s 2-in-1 Wireless Charger Stand with MagSafe is still available at Best Buy in black for $54.99 ($45 off), its lowest price to date. This is the slimmed-down version of Belkin’s 3-in-1 wireless charger, which is one of our top picks when it comes to MagSafe chargers. Just like the 3-in-1 model, it can deliver 15W MagSafe charging speeds to compatible iPhones while simultaneously charging a pair of AirPods or a second Qi-enabled device.