Dril is now on Bluesky

Dril has joined Bluesky.
The invite-only decentralized Twitter alternative has been gaining steam in recent days — I’ve seen a lot of people I follow on the bird-themed social network start to show up on Bluesky. But the Twitter clone might truly begin to feel like a New Twitter now that Dril, the Twitter legend who recently gave an interview as his real-life human self, has officially joined the platform.
There’s nothing on Dril’s Bluesky profile that makes it absolutely clear that it’s really him. (He hasn’t tied a domain name to his handle, for example.) Dril has posted once, but it’s an extremely not-safe-for-work post that I will not be including here. But Paul Frazee, a staff engineer at Bluesky, confirmed Thursday that the Dril profile @dril.bsky.social is the real deal.
Dril’s appearance is also notable because he’s been dunking on Twitter for the past little while and has been a key advocate of the #BlockTheBlue campaign to block people with Twitter Blue verification checkmarks. I don’t know if Dril is going to move full time to Bluesky — I’d honestly doubt he will in the near term given the platform isn’t publicly available yet — but if Dril stops posting on Twitter, I’d bet you can find his shitposts on Bluesky.
Also, any bets on how long until Twitter bans discussion of Bluesky? It wouldn’t be unprecedented.