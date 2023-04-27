Dril is now on Bluesky

Dril has joined Bluesky.

The invite-only decentralized Twitter alternative has been gaining steam in recent days — I’ve seen a lot of people I follow on the bird-themed social network start to show up on Bluesky. But the Twitter clone might truly begin to feel like a New Twitter now that Dril, the Twitter legend who recently gave an interview as his real-life human self, has officially joined the platform.

There’s nothing on Dril’s Bluesky profile that makes it absolutely clear that it’s really him. (He hasn’t tied a domain name to his handle, for example.) Dril has posted once, but it’s an extremely not-safe-for-work post that I will not be including here. But Paul Frazee, a staff engineer at Bluesky, confirmed Thursday that the Dril profile @dril.bsky.social is the real deal.

Screenshot by Jay Peters / The Verge

Dril’s appearance is also notable because he’s been dunking on Twitter for the past little while and has been a key advocate of the #BlockTheBlue campaign to block people with Twitter Blue verification checkmarks. I don’t know if Dril is going to move full time to Bluesky — I’d honestly doubt he will in the near term given the platform isn’t publicly available yet — but if Dril stops posting on Twitter, I’d bet you can find his shitposts on Bluesky.