Microsoft is done with major Windows 10 updates

Windows 10 22H2 will be the final version of the operating system, Microsoft said in a blog post on Thursday . Moving forward, all editions of Windows 10 will be supported with monthly security updates until October 14th, 2025, when Microsoft will end support. (Some releases on the Long-Term Servicing Channel, or LTSC, will get updates past that end of support date.)

Now that Windows 11 has been out for more than a year and a half, it’s not too surprising that the company is starting to wind things down for Windows 10, an operating system that first launched in 2015. The company took a step toward moving on when it stopped selling Windows 10 downloads in January, and now, we know when support for Windows 10 will officially end.