Microsoft is done with major Windows 10 updates

Windows 10 22H2 will be the final version of the operating system, Microsoft said in a blog post on Thursday. Moving forward, all editions of Windows 10 will be supported with monthly security updates until October 14th, 2025, when Microsoft will end support. (Some releases on the Long-Term Servicing Channel, or LTSC, will get updates past that end of support date.)
Microsoft is encouraging users to now transition to Windows 11 because Windows 10 won’t be getting any new features.
Now that Windows 11 has been out for more than a year and a half, it’s not too surprising that the company is starting to wind things down for Windows 10, an operating system that first launched in 2015. The company took a step toward moving on when it stopped selling Windows 10 downloads in January, and now, we know when support for Windows 10 will officially end.