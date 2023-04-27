Meta is going to let you update Quest apps before the headset shuts down

Meta’s v53 update for Quest devices adds a very welcome new feature: the headset will be able to update apps when you shut down your headset. If it works as intended, that means you’ll be able to download updates at a time when you aren’t planning to use the device, which I will appreciate — I’ve found myself stuck waiting for an update when I want to use an app more times than I can count.

How does it work? “You can simply take off your headset, plug it in, and go about your business while the headset does its thing,” Meta says in a blog post. Sounds great! I’m really looking forward to trying this out myself.

v53 includes a few other improvements as well. The update moves what Meta calls “Advanced Camera Settings” for capturing your gameplay, including frame rate and aspect ratio, from the Experimental Settings panel and into the main Camera Settings menu. For the Meta Quest Browser, the company is adding a new parental supervision tool and letting you log into Twitch. And the Meta Quest Pro will support Wi-Fi 6E with the new update.