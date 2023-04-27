The Hunger Games prequel film gets its first trailer

Lionsgate just released a trailer for the Hunger Games prequel movie, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, and it promises to be a star-studded return to the land of Panem.

The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes takes place 64 years before the events of the main series. Instead of featuring Katniss Everdeen, this movie follows the story of a young Coriolanus Snow (who later goes goes on to become the villain of the original trilogy) and a Hunger Games tribute named Lucy Gray Baird, who he mentors.

I haven’t read the book this movie is based on, but based on this trailer, the film seems like it will be a dramatic return to Panem and the battle royale-style Hunger Games that made the original series such a sensation. It helps that the movie has a pretty stacked cast, including Tom Blyth (who plays Snow), Rachel Zegler (who plays Baird), Peter Dinklage, Hunter Schafer, Josh Andrés Rivera, Jason Schwartzman, and Viola Davis.