Today is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor launch day, and you can get it along with a $10 gift card

A continuation of a nice preorder bonus. Plus, deals on the Amazfit GTR 4 smartwatch, a jumbo-size Hisense U8H TV, the Xbox Wireless Headset, and more.

By Antonio G. Di Benedetto

If you buy something from a Verge link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

The cover art for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, showing main character Cal Kestis and his droid BD-1 in front of a desolate backdrop.
You can tell this game’s gonna be good because he has a beard and scars now.
Image: EA

It’s launch day for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and if you want to get your lightsaber action on from day one, you can do so with a $10 gift card in hand. Target is selling the standard edition of the game on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X for the usual $69.99 with a $10 gift card in store or online. The same goes for the deluxe edition on PS5 and Xbox, which is $89.99 and includes in-game cosmetic add-ons. An alternative deal from Newegg offers the digital version for free when you buy an Xbox Series S for $299 (though, keep in mind, the smaller Xbox is a little more limited on graphical prowess).

What was great about the previous Star Wars Jedi game was how it adapted a bit of that satisfying Dark Souls-adjacent combat and challenge to the Star Wars universe, making it much more accessible thanks to a sliding-scale difficulty. Survivor looks to be more of that, with our own Andrew Webster noting, “This is the closest most of us will ever get to feeling like a Jedi, and at that, the game succeeds. The sequel builds on the original in small ways, without messing up the parts that made it work.” Read our review.

A screenshot of a lightsaber duel in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

$8013% off
$70

The sequel to 2019’s Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, continuing the story of Cal Kestis and his little droid, BD-1. It’s an action-adventure game blending elements of games like Tomb Raider, Metroid, and God of War — except you’re a Jedi with a lightsaber.

$70 at Target (PS5, with $10 gift card)$70 at Target (Xbox, with $10 gift card)$90 at Target (PS5 Deluxe Edition, with $10 gift card)

The Amazfit GTR 4 smartwatch is on sale for $179.99, its lowest price yet, at Amazon when you click the on-page coupon to save $20. The GTR 4 is one of the best budget smartwatches you can buy, especially if you prefer a wearable that doesn’t lock you into just one ecosystem like an Apple Watch. And unlike an Apple Watch, it has a battery that lasts for days on end as well as support for Alexa voice commands and offline voice control of the watch itself. It may not be a watch you can make mobile payments with, but there’s a lot to like for its fairly low price. Read our review.

Amazfit GTR 4 on a metal tin

Amazfit GTR 4

$20010% off
$180

The Amazfit GTR 4 is a platform-agnostic smartwatch that delivers a lot of bang for your buck. It has dual-band GPS, is Alexa-compatible, and has 14 days of battery life.

$180 at Amazon$200 at Best Buy$200 at Amazfit

If you have the physical space for a large TV but not a huge budget, today’s one-day deal on the Hisense U8H is for you. Best Buy and Amazon are selling the 75-inch Hisense U8H 4K TV for around $1,299.99 ($200 off). The Mini LED set is one of the best bang for your buck TVs out there, especially at this size and price. It gets very bright, making it better for bright rooms than an OLED, and it supports HDMI 2.1 on two of its four ports, making it a great match for gaming on a PS5 and Xbox Series X — especially with its high refresh rate of 120Hz. While it’s a good time to get into OLED TVs, and their prices continue to slowly come down, they can’t quite yet beat the value of what the U8H’s Mini LED offers just yet.

Hisense U8H Mini LED TV (75-inch)

$150013% off
$1298

Hisense’s U8H Mini LED 4K TV can hit some truly impressive brightness levels and produce mesmerizing HDR. The TV also supports 4K 120Hz, Wi-Fi 6, and runs Google TV software.

$1300 at Best Buy$1298 at Amazon

