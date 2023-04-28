What was great about the previous Star Wars Jedi game was how it adapted a bit of that satisfying Dark Souls-adjacent combat and challenge to the Star Wars universe, making it much more accessible thanks to a sliding-scale difficulty. Survivor looks to be more of that, with our own Andrew Webster noting, “This is the closest most of us will ever get to feeling like a Jedi, and at that, the game succeeds. The sequel builds on the original in small ways, without messing up the parts that made it work.” Read our review.

The Amazfit GTR 4 smartwatch is on sale for $179.99, its lowest price yet, at Amazon when you click the on-page coupon to save $20. The GTR 4 is one of the best budget smartwatches you can buy, especially if you prefer a wearable that doesn’t lock you into just one ecosystem like an Apple Watch. And unlike an Apple Watch, it has a battery that lasts for days on end as well as support for Alexa voice commands and offline voice control of the watch itself. It may not be a watch you can make mobile payments with, but there’s a lot to like for its fairly low price. Read our review.

If you have the physical space for a large TV but not a huge budget, today’s one-day deal on the Hisense U8H is for you. Best Buy and Amazon are selling the 75-inch Hisense U8H 4K TV for around $1,299.99 ($200 off). The Mini LED set is one of the best bang for your buck TVs out there, especially at this size and price. It gets very bright, making it better for bright rooms than an OLED, and it supports HDMI 2.1 on two of its four ports, making it a great match for gaming on a PS5 and Xbox Series X — especially with its high refresh rate of 120Hz. While it’s a good time to get into OLED TVs, and their prices continue to slowly come down, they can’t quite yet beat the value of what the U8H’s Mini LED offers just yet.

