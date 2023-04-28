It’s launch day for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and if you want to get your lightsaber action on from day one, you can do so with a $10 gift card in hand. Target is selling the standard edition of the game on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X for the usual $69.99 with a $10 gift card in store or online. The same goes for the deluxe edition on PS5 and Xbox, which is $89.99 and includes in-game cosmetic add-ons. An alternative deal from Newegg offers the digital version for free when you buy an Xbox Series S for $299 (though, keep in mind, the smaller Xbox is a little more limited on graphical prowess).
What was great about the previous Star Wars Jedi game was how it adapted a bit of that satisfying Dark Souls-adjacent combat and challenge to the Star Wars universe, making it much more accessible thanks to a sliding-scale difficulty. Survivor looks to be more of that, with our own Andrew Webster noting, “This is the closest most of us will ever get to feeling like a Jedi, and at that, the game succeeds. The sequel builds on the original in small ways, without messing up the parts that made it work.” Read our review.
The Amazfit GTR 4 smartwatch is on sale for $179.99, its lowest price yet, at Amazon when you click the on-page coupon to save $20. The GTR 4 is one of the best budget smartwatches you can buy, especially if you prefer a wearable that doesn’t lock you into just one ecosystem like an Apple Watch. And unlike an Apple Watch, it has a battery that lasts for days on end as well as support for Alexa voice commands and offline voice control of the watch itself. It may not be a watch you can make mobile payments with, but there’s a lot to like for its fairly low price. Read our review.
If you have the physical space for a large TV but not a huge budget, today’s one-day deal on the Hisense U8H is for you. Best Buy and Amazon are selling the 75-inch Hisense U8H 4K TV for around $1,299.99 ($200 off). The Mini LED set is one of the best bang for your buck TVs out there, especially at this size and price. It gets very bright, making it better for bright rooms than an OLED, and it supports HDMI 2.1 on two of its four ports, making it a great match for gaming on a PS5 and Xbox Series X — especially with its high refresh rate of 120Hz. While it’s a good time to get into OLED TVs, and their prices continue to slowly come down, they can’t quite yet beat the value of what the U8H’s Mini LED offers just yet.
The Friday Four... more deals:
- The Xbox Wireless Headset is on sale for $85 ($15 off) at Amazon, its lowest price to date. While there are other gaming headsets with slightly better sound, this first-party option from Microsoft offers a lot of convenience with software integration for tracking battery life and a handy chat and game audio mixer built into the ear cup. Read our review.
- Nomad’s spring cleaning sale is taking up to 75 percent off some of its overstocked phone cases and accessories. For example, you can get its Modern Slim leather band for 40mm / 41mm Apple Watches for $56 ($14 off) or a fancy Horween leather mousepad for $79 ($26 off). There are also a bunch of discounted iPhone and AirPods cases, ranging from the current generation to the iPhone XS. This sale ends tonight at 11:59PM PT.
- For our fellow mechanical keyboard fans, Drop has some steep discounts on retro-style MT3 keycap sets. This includes Matt3o’s two-tone beige dev/tty set for $49 ($66 off), the classic and clean white-on-black set for $39 ($81 off), and both two-tone blue dasher and dancer sets for $39 ($81 off). MT3 keycaps have a pleasantly contoured scoop to every key, and they look fantastic on just about any board they fit. I know I’m stocking up on a couple of these myself.
- If you didn’t catch our earlier coverage of the Skullcandy Jib True 2 wireless earbuds deal on Monday, don’t fret because they’re still just $16.99 ($23 off) at Amazon. I know it’s a bummer that they charge via Micro USB and not USB-C, but come on now. It’s less than 20 bucks for Bluetooth 5.2 and up to nine hours of battery on a charge.