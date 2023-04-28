Microsoft’s Edge can be a great Chromium browser alternative to Google’s Chrome, but the former is displaying some annoying new rivalry antics: advertising Microsoft’s Bing AI chatbot while you’re trying out Google’s Bard AI. As pointed out by developer and Twitter user Vitor de Lucca, a new developer version of Edge will now display a new Bing ad next to the Google Bard URL.

When pointing Edge to bard.google.com, a new animated “compare answers with the AI-powered new Bing” slide appears in the upper-right side of Edge’s address bar. Then, the text slides back to the right and leaves behind a Bing icon that seems pretty redundant considering a similar icon is off to the right by default.

Microsoft Edge’s new side-by-side view appears when you click the new ad icon. Screenshot: Tom Warren / The Verge

But what seems intrusive can also be clever. What’s different about this new Bing icon is that it activates Microsoft Edge’s new split view so you can literally compare answers with Google’s Bard. It’s a bit more useful than Edge’s prompts to steer you away from Chrome.