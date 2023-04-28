EA admits Jedi: Survivor ‘isn’t performing to our standards’ on some PCs

We were largely happy with Star Wars Jedi: Survivor when we played it on PS5 — here’s our full review — but it’s having major issues on PC. A day after launch, 63 percent of its Steam reviews are negative, complaining that even high-end components can’t competently run the game.

Now, publisher EA is beginning to own it. “We are aware that Star Wars Jedi: Survivor isn’t performing to our standards for a percentage of our PC players,” a tweet from the official EA Star Wars account reads.

EA is promising to “address these cases quickly” and is already working on fixes — but it seems clear from the company’s wording that it doesn’t want to raise your expectations too high, warning that “there is no single, comprehensive solution for PC performance.” The company also seems to be throwing some shade at players using Windows 10 rather than Windows 11.

If this whole story sounds mighty familiar, that’s because it’s similar to the saga we’re currently enduring with The Last of Us Part I on PC, a game that (like Jedi: Survivor!) was delayed specifically so it would meet those quality standards and yet launched with so many serious problems that it attained “mostly negative” reviews on Steam.

Here’s where Jedi: Survivor’s Steam reviews sit as of midday on April 28th. Screenshot by Sean Hollister / The Verge