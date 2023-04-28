Instagram is testing songs in photo carousels

Instagram is testing a new feature that will let you add songs to the photo carousels you post to the platform. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced the news on his Instagram broadcast channel, noting that it’s already available in a “few countries with more to come.”

While Instagram already has a similar feature that lets you add songs to individual photos, I feel like it makes more sense to add to a carousel of pictures. Instead of listening to a music clip while looking at a single photo, you now have more time to listen to the song as you swipe through multiple photos in a carousel.

Here’s how it looks when you add a song to a Note. Image: Instagram

Aside from that, Zuckerberg also mentioned that Instagram is testing a way to add music to Notes, the AIM-like feature that lets you share a status with friends. In the brief video posted to Zuckerberg’s channel (as shown above), you can see how the platform will let you select and attach a portion of a song to your Note, much like you would add music to an individual post or Reel. Your friends will be able to see the name of the song and the artist above your status.