Damon Lindelof was ‘asked to leave’ the Star Wars project he was working on

Damon Lindelof, known for his work on shows like Lost and the new Peacock show Mrs. Davis, was “asked to leave” the Star Wars universe, he said in an interview with Esquire. Word went around last year that he was developing a new Star Wars movie, but Variety reported in March that he left the project, and when Disney announced its three new Star Wars films earlier this month, Lindelof wasn’t attached to any of them.
“I was in more than talks to join the Star Wars universe,” he said. “I joined the Star Wars universe. I was asked to leave the Star Wars universe.”
Lindelof had been working on a film with Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, who directed two episodes of Ms. Marvel and is helming one of the three new movies. Obaid-Chinoy’s movie follows Rey Skywalker, played once again by Daisy Ridley, as she works to build a new Jedi Order.
Even though he’s not currently part of a Star Wars movie, Lindelof seems open to working on the franchise down the line. “Will I get back in line outside the club and try to get back in again? Of course,” he added. “[Star Wars] was the alpha and the omega. It’s the first movie I saw in a movie theater. I love all of the storytelling in that world. If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again. Or again, again, try, as Yoda would say.”