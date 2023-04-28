Damon Lindelof was ‘asked to leave’ the Star Wars project he was working on

Lindelof had been working on a film with Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, who directed two episodes of Ms. Marvel and is helming one of the three new movies. Obaid-Chinoy’s movie follows Rey Skywalker, played once again by Daisy Ridley, as she works to build a new Jedi Order .

Even though he’s not currently part of a Star Wars movie, Lindelof seems open to working on the franchise down the line. “Will I get back in line outside the club and try to get back in again? Of course,” he added. “[Star Wars] was the alpha and the omega. It’s the first movie I saw in a movie theater. I love all of the storytelling in that world. If at first you don’t succeed, try, try again. Or again, again, try, as Yoda would say.”