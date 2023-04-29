Whew, April really flew by fast! Believe it or not, Mother’s Day is now just two weeks away, so unfortunately, we can no longer keep putting off the search for a gift. Thankfully, though, retailers — likely highly aware of this fact — are discounting a bunch of items today that Mom will love.

The vacuum is our top pick for many reasons. It features obstacle avoidance, so Mom won’t have to worry that it’ll run into furniture. She can also program it to clean select areas of her home and at certain times, too, either through the app or via a voice assistant like Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Plus, thanks to a new update, it can now even double as a security camera. Read our review.

The i3 Evo offers the same suction level as the j7, and it’s equipped with two multi-surface rubber roller brushes that help reduce the likelihood of it getting tangled up in hair. It lacks AI obstacle avoidance, but Mom can still program it to clean certain areas in your home. It also offers support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, so she can control the vacuum with just her voice.

This is the stripped-down version of the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2. Like the Elite Series 2, the Core controller comes with adjustable-tension thumbsticks, a wraparound rubberized grip, and hair trigger locks. However, it lacks rear paddles as well as an extra D-pad. It also doesn’t come with a carrying case or a variety of thumbsticks.

If you’re in the market for a high-end iPad, you can buy the Wi-Fi-enabled last-generation 11-inch iPad Pro with 256GB of storage in silver right now for $679 ($220 off) from Expercom, which is its second-best price ever. Like the new iPad Pro, the tablet offers a display that supports refresh rates up to 120Hz for smoother scrolling and gaming and boasts a lengthy battery life. It doesn’t come equipped with the faster M2 processor, and nor does it feature support for Wi-Fi 6E. Nevertheless, it’s still an excellent performer and a terrific tablet to buy if you’re fine going without those features.

As far as streaming devices go, the 4K Max offers quite a bit for the price. It provides access to a terrific selection of streaming services along with support for Wi-Fi 6, Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10 Plus, and Dolby Atmos, allowing for more immersive sound quality. Plus, it offers impressive smart voice capabilities via the included Alexa remote, which allows you to make hyper-specific voice commands like “Turn to ESPN on Sling TV.”