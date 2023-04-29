The Google Pixel Fold looks nearly gapless in first leaked marketing images

You’ve seen renders. You’ve seen a little footage. You’ve heard the marketing leaks. Now, you can feast your eyes on what are almost certainly the first images from Google itself of the leaked Pixel Fold.

Those are the sorts of images that are the bread and butter of Evan Blass, aka @evleaks, and while his Twitter account is still private, he’s a friend of The Verge who’s happy to let us share them with you this fine evening. (Evening for me, anyhow, I’m in California.)

Click here for the full 4K image. Image via Evan Blass (@evleaks)

Click here for the full 4K image. Image via Evan Blass (@evleaks)

These 4K images won’t show you anything that hasn’t been leaked before, and you can’t see how high the camera bump is nor peep the inside screen, but they do make this phone look a bit slicker than in that brief real-world video. It’s quite a small gap between the two halves, and the rumored-to-be 5.8-inch front screen looks reasonably substantial — if these renders don’t lie.