The Google Pixel Fold looks nearly gapless in first leaked marketing images

Not the first renders of the Pixel Fold, but these ones are from Google.

By Sean Hollister

A big screen on the outside, a bigger screen within. A folding phone in profile.
The Pixel Fold in 4K.
Image via Evan Blass (@evleaks)

You’ve seen renders. You’ve seen a little footage. You’ve heard the marketing leaks. Now, you can feast your eyes on what are almost certainly the first images from Google itself of the leaked Pixel Fold.

Those are the sorts of images that are the bread and butter of Evan Blass, aka @evleaks, and while his Twitter account is still private, he’s a friend of The Verge who’s happy to let us share them with you this fine evening. (Evening for me, anyhow, I’m in California.)

Image via Evan Blass (@evleaks)
Image via Evan Blass (@evleaks)

These 4K images won’t show you anything that hasn’t been leaked before, and you can’t see how high the camera bump is nor peep the inside screen, but they do make this phone look a bit slicker than in that brief real-world video. It’s quite a small gap between the two halves, and the rumored-to-be 5.8-inch front screen looks reasonably substantial — if these renders don’t lie.

Earlier today, Blass also leaked a render of what appears to be a beautiful coral Pixel 7A. And it’s only been two days since he leaked the new folding Razr.

