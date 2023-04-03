The best iPad for most people is back down to its best price ever. Apple’s latest iPad Air with 64GB of storage is on sale for $499.99 ($100 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. At this price, it’s just $50 more than the 10th-gen iPad but offers better performance and a slightly larger 10.9-inch screen. The midrange iPad Air utilizes an M1 processor for speedy, everyday app usage. While it favors Touch ID built into the power button over the more convenient Face ID of the iPad Pros, the latest Air feels pretty “pro” in most other ways — with second-gen Apple Pencil compatibility, add-on keyboard options, and a USB-C port. The Air ticks most of the boxes needed for iPad usage, from Apple Arcade gaming to content consumption and even getting a little bit of light work done. Read our review.
The latest Amazon Echo Show 10 is selling for its second-best price of $194.99 ($55 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. The smart display is a great addition to the home if you make a lot of video calls, as it automatically swivels on its base to follow you and keep you framed up — making it a great gift for family members who may struggle with video-chatting on a phone or tablet.
The Echo Show 10 is also a handy smart home controller, offering Alexa voice controls over connected devices. And its 10.1-inch display is large enough to make it a helpful kitchen assistant for displaying recipes as well as playing some tunes on its loud built-in speaker. Read our review.
Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max is back down to its best price of $34.99 ($20 off) at Best Buy, Amazon, and Target. While most streaming devices have their annoyances, it’s hard to deny the value of this streaming stick from Amazon. It’s got fast Wi-Fi 6 support, a solid remote with Alexa voice controls, 4K and HDR support, and fairly speedy performance with menus and UI. It also has plenty of Amazon-focused content and ads for Amazon stuff in that UI, which may be easily ignorable for some and absolutely infuriating to others. But if you can tolerate that, it’s a good-performing little streaming stick for just 35 bucks. Read our review.
Call of Duty is almost perpetually in the headlines thanks to dad Microsoft and mom Sony constantly feuding over the ongoing Activision acquisition, but let’s ignore the stupid corporate kayfabe for a moment and just get a good deal on the child caught in the middle. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022) is on sale for $54.99 ($15 off) in physical form for PlayStation and Xbox consoles on a one-day deal at Best Buy and Target. It’s the best price to date, barring the game being available at your public library.
Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 may be free to play, but if you want to get in some classic Domination and Deathmatch-style multiplayer, you need to own MWII proper. The aged shooter franchise may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but the latest version is a fun ride that plays like a game gone back to its roots — albeit with frequent reminders and incentives to coerce you into buying a season pass.
Somebody’s got a case of the Mondeals:
- Dead Space (2023) for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X is discounted again, now selling for its second-best price of $54.99 ($15 off) at Target, Best Buy, and Amazon.
- Like A Dragon: Ishin! on PS5 is selling for $39.99 ($20 off) at Amazon. The samurai action RPG set in 1860s Japan is a remake of a 2014 title in the Yakuza series (now rebranded as the Like A Dragon series to match the Japanese titles) that never had a worldwide release.
- The Apple Watch Ultra with the Alpine Loop strap is on sale for $729.99 ($70 off) at Amazon after a $50 discount is automatically applied at checkout. Apple’s flagship Watch is built for those seeking adventure or extra exercise or just anyone who likes the idea of a large, titanium watch with a bigger battery and handy action button. Read our review.
- Speaking of being outdoorsy, if you’re the type to go on extra-long hikes or traverse remote locations with little to no cell service, the Garmin InReach Mini is selling for $269.99 ($80 off) at Amazon. It helps you send SMS text messages or trigger an SOS in an emergency, even in the most desolate terrain.
- You can stop putting off that PS5 storage expansion now, as 1TB SSDs are nearly bottoming-out in price. The Samsung 980 Pro 1TB SSD with a heatsink is now just $89.99 ($50 off) at Best Buy and Amazon. That’s a new low price for this model with a preinstalled heatsink, making it as effortless a plug-and-play process as possible.
- B&H Photo has a one-day deal on a Nanuk 923 hard plastic carrying case in black for $99.95 ($95 off once you add it to your cart). The laptop-size protective case comes with cubed foam that you pluck and pull to create your own inserts matched to your gear.