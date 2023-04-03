Disney is already remaking Moana as a live-action film

Moana, which was first released in 2016, is already being adapted for a live-action film. Disney revealed the new project with a video featuring Dwayne Johnson, who plays Maui in the animated movie.

“Like its animated predecessor, the film will celebrate the islands, communities and traditions of Pacific Islanders as seen through the eyes of a young woman eager to pave her own path,” Disney wrote in a press release. “Moana’s journey of self-discovery and reflection on the lives of her ancestors won hearts worldwide, as did her newfound friendship with an exiled demigod named Maui.” Disney didn’t say when the new film might be released.