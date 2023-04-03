Sony is adding more accessibility information to games on the PlayStation Store

Sony is introducing new tags in the PlayStation Store that provide an overview of accessibility features you can use in a game. The new “Accessibility Tags” will start to roll out globally this week in the store on PS5, Sony’s Hideaki Nishino says in a post on the PlayStation blog.

The tags will provide information on accessibility options for things like visual, audio, control, and gameplay features. They could be quite useful if you want to make sure a certain game is able to accommodate your specific needs. You can get an idea of what the Accessibility Tags look like in this video from Sony.

The tags will “gradually” roll out this week, and Nishino says they’ll launch with games like Days Gone, Death Stranding Director’s Cut, Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut, God of War, God of War Ragnarök, Gran Turismo 7, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Returnal.