Apple’s Weather app on iPhone is down for many users today. The issues started at around midnight ET and have persisted throughout the morning in many locations. iPhone owners have reported opening the Weather app and finding no data or old cached weather information.

9to5Mac notes that while the main Weather app is broken for many, the Apple Watch version is working fine for people. Apple issued a support notification earlier today noting that “some users are affected” by the lack of Weather data. Apple’s support note says that “next-hour precipitation may be unavailable for Alaska due to a data provider outage,” but the problem is far more widespread than just Alaska.

Apple’s Weather app issues come just a week after Dark Sky returned briefly. Apple acquired Dark Sky in 2020 and shut it down and moved some of its features into the Weather app. The Dark Sky app briefly returned from the dead last week before disappearing again.