Pokémon Stadium is coming to Nintendo Switch Online next week — but with a catch

The thing is, this version of Stadium has a very big catch (no pun intended): you can’t transfer any of your own pokémon to the game. When I was a kid, part of the appeal of the game was bringing over my well-trained Pokémon Red with the N64 Transfer Pak so they could duke it out in glorious N64-era 3D. Without the transfer feature, it seems you’ll have to instead rely on the game’s rental teams, which probably won’t be as satisfying as coaching my own beloved Butterfree to victory.