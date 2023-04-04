Say hi to Barbie in the new Barbie movie trailer

Following a brief teaser that aped 2001: A Space Odyssey and gave very little away, we now have a second clip that seems to show what Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Barbie movie is actually about. According to the YouTube description, Barbie herself may be going through a “full-on existential crisis,” which may or may not convince her to head out into the real world. Whatever the actual premise is, the movie looks extremely fun, and in less than two minutes, the new teaser manages to pack in quite a bit of innuendo. I’ll never look at a beach the same way again.