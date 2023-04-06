Twitter is on the attack against Substack

I personally thought the big Twitter drama of the week was going to be the company’s move to replace its long-delayed free API tier with a “paid basic tier” — but then, Twitter decided to pick a major fight with Substack.
Well, maybe Substack technically started it. The company announced a new Twitter-like Notes feature on April 5th. But a day after, Twitter started taking steps against Substack, first by blocking Twitter embeds in Substack stories. Then, it severely limited how you could engage with many Substack URLs on Twitter and then limited how you could engage with Substack’s actual Twitter account.
It’s all a big mess, and it’s somewhat burying what could be very real impacts on the Twitter ecosystem as a result of the API changes. Popular Twitter bots like the Thread Reader App have relied on that free tier, for example, but they may now be forced to pay potentially exorbitant prices or cease operations entirely.
The fabric of Twitter already changed dramatically after the company banned third-party clients in January. With the API shifts making things harder for bots and prominent Twitter users / Substack writers promising to leave, things are changing even more rapidly than expected.
TODAY, 12:09 AM UTC
Twitter is now marking Substack links as unsafe
Twitter’s escalation against Substack reaches a new level.
One of Elon’s handpicked ‘Twitter Files’ writers quits Twitter over its Substack restrictions
Matt Taibbi wrote multiple segments of the ‘Twitter Files’ leaks thanks to access granted by Elon Musk, but now he’s quitting the platform altogether.
Apr 7The light of consciousness shall not extend to Substack.
This tweet gets funnier every day. Jack really played Elon into cashing him out for $44 billion dollars with this wacked-out hippie cringe game, didn’t he?
Substack writers say Twitter’s newsletter ban is bad for business — and worse for Twitter
Twitter’s decision to prohibit likes, tweets, and retweets on tweets with Substack URLs seems to fly in the face of owner Elon Musk’s vocal support of free speech on the platform.
Substack founders fire back at Twitter over restrictions and rules that ‘change on a whim’
Substack’s founders say this serves as a reminder of why writers need a platform that ‘puts them in charge, that rewards great work with money, and that protects the free press and free speech.’
Twitter now disables likes, replies, and retweets if a tweet has Substack links
Substack’s founders responded to the change by calling it “a reminder of why writers deserve a model that puts them in charge.”
Apr 7
The sudden death and rebirth of Tweetbot
The app’s open-casket funeral, and reincarnation as a Mastodon app.
Mar 30
Twitter announces new API pricing, posing a challenge for small developers
After announcing it would be changing its API rules in February, Twitter has now detailed how free access to its API will work in the future.
Mar 10Twitter’s API access continues to be a mess.
Apparently some researchers are being told that they could have to pay at least $500,000 a year to access a tiny portion of Twitter’s data. I recommend being skeptical about anything this company says until it actually happens, but given all its shenanigans around API access, this wouldn’t exactly be surprising.
Feb 13Twitter’s new API is still on its way.
Last week Twitter announced that it wouldn’t shut down its free API until today, and that it’d be replaced by a new system with a limited free option and a $100 a month plan. Now, the company says that update won’t be coming until... sometime, and that eventually there will be more details. I’d take that with a grain of salt.
Feb 5
Elon Musk says bots with ‘good content’ can use Twitter’s API for free
Twitter’s supposed to revoke free access to the platform’s API on February 9th — but Musk is already making some changes to the new policy.
Feb 3
PSA: Twitter’s API changes may make it difficult to log in to your favorite games
The developers of both Genshin Impact and Arknights have warned players that if they use Twitter to log in to their accounts, they might lose access.
Feb 2
Twitter replaces its free API with a paid tier in quest to make more money
The platform will soon introduce a ‘paid basic tier,’ with more details expected sometime next week.