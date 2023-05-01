Meta is hosting its next VR gaming show in June

Meta is hosting another gaming showcase for its Quest VR headsets on June 1st, the company announced on Monday. The event will feature “over 40 minutes of content,” according to a blog post, including game announcements, first looks, updates, and a preshow and postshow.

The show will mark Meta’s third annual Quest Gaming Showcase. The 2022 event, which took place in April, featured some pretty cool games, including Resident Evil 4, Among Us VR, and a new add-on for Beat Saber. Here’s hoping Meta has some good things in store for the event, though some VR fans might still be unhappy that the company is shutting down the widely praised Echo VR.