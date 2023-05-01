The latest Apple Pencil is back on sale for its lowest price of $89. You can pick one up, saving $40 in the process, from Amazon, Best Buy, or Walmart. If you have a compatible iPad, then Apple’s second-gen Pencil is the best stylus option for note-taking and drawing. Yes, there are third-party clones out there that can do a lot of what the Pencil offers for much less, but they can’t match Apple’s convenient software integrations with its own accessory — like easily checking its battery level when charging or a fancy hover feature on M2-equipped iPad Pros.

If you have an older iPad or a current 10th-gen iPad, the original Apple Pencil is also on sale for its respectively lowest of $79 ($20 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. The first-gen Pencil is a fine stylus, though it remains plagued by awkward charging. You either have to plug it into a Lightning port (if your iPad has one) or use a USB-C adapter. At least that adapter is now bundled with the first-gen Pencil, as it’s necessary for anyone using it with a 10th-gen iPad.

Spring cleaning time may be a good time to clean up your home Wi-Fi network with a nice upgrade. The Eero Pro 6E mesh router is selling for $195 ($54.99 off) at Wellbots when you use code 22VERGE until May 14th. If you have an average-size home or larger apartment, a two-pack that offers more coverage is $311.99 ($88 off) with the same promo code. Lastly, those with very large houses or floor plans that kill Wi-Fi signals can get a three-pack for $428.99 ($121 off) from the same deal.

These are the second-best prices of all time on Eero’s flagship mesh routers, which support 6GHz Wi-Fi for faster speeds on the latest devices with less network traffic for them to compete on. They’re ideal for people with gigabit internet or faster who want a little futureproofing. Read our review.

Prepaid memberships to Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription are on sale right now at Amazon. You can get a one-month prepaid digital voucher for $11.99 ($4 off) or three months for $35.99 ($9 off). We usually cover Game Pass deals from sites like Eneba or CDKeys, sometimes for lower prices, but you don’t always see these solid savings on stackable vouchers at a retailer like Amazon.

A subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gets you access to over 100 games on both Xbox Series X / S consoles and Windows PC, as well as access to Xbox online multiplayer. It includes some classics like the Halo: The Master Chief Collection, critical successes like Hi-Fi Rush, and day-one releases like Redfall. In fact, with Redfall launching tomorrow, you can potentially play it for a full month for just $11.99. Not bad for a AAA game from Arkane Studios Austin.

For those that game on an Xbox Series X or Series S, Seagate’s Storage Expansion Cards have dropped to a new low price. The plug-in 1TB SSD is now selling for $149.99 ($70 off) at Amazon, Target, and Adorama, and the 2TB version is $279.99 ($120 off) at Amazon and Target. Yes, these are still expensive accessories — especially compared to what standard M.2 SSDs for the PlayStation 5 cost — but it’s the trade-off the current Xbox consoles and their proprietary format made for the sake of convenience. At least these price drops have gotten more aggressive since a leak hinted at a cheaper option from Western Digital coming soon.