Bing AI comes barging in on Samsung Galaxy devices with built-in SwiftKey

SwiftKey recently received Bing AI integration that puts Microsoft’s chatbot right at the fingertips of users who’ve installed the software keyboard. But now, the OpenAI-based search tool is making its way automatically onto pretty much every modern Samsung Galaxy device, SamMobile reports.

You see, Samsung Galaxy devices use their own One UI Android launcher, and that launcher includes a SwiftKey keyboard integrated into the system. This means Microsoft’s Bing AI is straight up making a Kool-Aid entrance onto Galaxies. Last week, Microsoft also barged in on users who went to try rival Google’s Bard on Edge browser.

Microsoft shared the SwiftKey update on Twitter yesterday and stated that the new version, 9.10.11.10, will roll out “in the next days” to Samsung users. The new Bing AI feature has been rolling out to SwiftKey users since mid-April, including on the recently revived iOS version.