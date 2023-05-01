Amazon is adding Prime Video originals to its free streaming service

Amazon will add over 100 original Prime Video titles to Freevee, the company’s free ad-supported streaming option, this year. That includes the first three episodes of shows like The Summer I Turned Pretty and A League of Their Own, which will become available on May 26th.
The company is also adding the first few episodes of The Terminal List and Paper Girls to Freevee this month, along with all episodes of Goliath and The Tick. Freevee is also getting the first season of Upload, the second season of Homecoming (it already has the first), and the sci-fi movie The Vast of Night.
Amazon says other Prime Video content, including the first seasons of Reacher, The Wheel of Time, and more will become available on Freevee “later this year.” Despite airing on Freevee, these shows and movies will still be available for ad-free streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Freevee, which was originally called IMDb Freedive when it first launched in 2019, is just one of many free-ad-supported streaming options (or FAST for short). The service offers hundreds of on-demand shows and movies that you can watch for free, as well as some live “channels” that play content on a 24/7 loop. This type of streaming is on the rise, namely because it offsets the growing costs associated with streaming subscriptions. Its similarity to linear TV also makes it attractive, as it allows you to hop into a show or movie without much thought.
Freevee isn’t unique in offering premium content for free, though. Just like how the Paramount-owned Pluto TV offers previews of some of the shows on Paramount Plus, Amazon’s move to add premium content to Freevee puts it in a similar win-win situation. Not only could it encourage users to try out Prime Video, but it could also help drive viewership on Freevee, something the FAST model is dependent on.