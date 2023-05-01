Amazon is adding Prime Video originals to its free streaming service

Amazon will add over 100 original Prime Video titles to Freevee, the company’s free ad-supported streaming option, this year. That includes the first three episodes of shows like The Summer I Turned Pretty and A League of Their Own, which will become available on May 26th.

The company is also adding the first few episodes of The Terminal List and Paper Girls to Freevee this month, along with all episodes of Goliath and The Tick. Freevee is also getting the first season of Upload, the second season of Homecoming (it already has the first), and the sci-fi movie The Vast of Night.

Amazon says other Prime Video content, including the first seasons of Reacher, The Wheel of Time, and more will become available on Freevee “later this year.” Despite airing on Freevee, these shows and movies will still be available for ad-free streaming on Amazon Prime Video.