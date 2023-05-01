Microsoft’s new Xbox Home UI looks way better with more room for backgrounds

Microsoft has reworked its Xbox Home UI to better accommodate background images and simplify access to key parts of the Xbox dashboard. The software giant halted a test of an upcoming Xbox Home UI last month to rework it, and the result looks like a great improvement for Xbox owners.

The new Xbox Home UI moves the tiles of apps and games down further, so there’s a lot more space to see a background. The tile sizes have also been reduced, and there’s a new responsive game art that will update the background when you hover over certain games and apps.

Microsoft’s old Xbox Home UI test. Image: Microsoft

The new Xbox Home UI. Image: Microsoft

At the top, there’s a new floating UI that provides quick access to the game and app library, Microsoft Store, Xbox Game Pass, search, and settings. This quick access menu means you don’t even need to navigate into the usual parts of the Xbox dashboard to quickly get to your entire game library.