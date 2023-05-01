EA issues Star Wars Jedi: Survivor patch combating some performance issues on PC

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor released over the weekend with a whole slew of performance problems, and EA is now doing something about it. The company noted the problem over the weekend and is releasing a new patch for the PC version of the game — which has been hammered by negative Steam reviews in the past few days.

EA announced the new Survivor PC patch today on Twitter and says it’s available now. The company claims the patch will provide “performance improvements for non-ray traced rendering.” The company also says it’s “hard at work” making more patches that will fix more bugs across all platforms Survivor is available on.

While Survivor hasn’t had as many performance complaints on console (the PS5 version ran fine for our review), EA has already prepared a patch that is set to go out for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S tomorrow, May 2nd. That patch includes a long list of fixes that EA mentions the PC version “has already received.”

Some of the upcoming improvements include fixing “multiple crashes” in various areas of the game, including when skipping cinematic scenes. There are also “dynamic cloth” issues, your player getting stuck inside the Chamber of Duality if you die after leaving it (hope you saved your game afterward), and a whole lot of rendering issues.