It’s time for Google’s annual developer conference — and this year, the company has a lot to prove.

At Google I/O 2023, we’re expecting to see Google’s normal array of announcements: new features for Maps and Photos, design tweaks to the next version of Android, and a tease of future hardware. That includes some big news for the Pixel line, where we’re expecting to see the Pixel 7A and the long-awaited Pixel Fold.

But this year, there’s an even bigger topic that’s expected to be the center of Google’s attention: AI. Despite playing a central role in AI research, Google hasn’t had a lot of wins in terms of consumer AI products, and its Bard chatbot is off to a rough start. I/O is Google’s chance to prove that it can turn all the research and investment into tangible products that can compete with the likes of OpenAI and — I can’t believe I’m typing this — Bing.