Google announces Pixel 7A with 90Hz display and wireless charging

Google’s latest value-focused Pixel smartphone is here. Today, at its I/O 2023 keynote, the company introduced the $499 Pixel 7A. In terms of design, it’s harder than ever to tell the “budget” A-series phone apart from the Pixel 7 released last fall. And amid heightened competition at the 7A’s price point, Google has added new features like a high-refresh display, wireless charging, and an upgraded camera.

Just like the standard model, the Pixel 7A has an aluminum camera bar and metal side rails. It’s powered by the same Tensor G2 chip as the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, meaning you can expect the same software tricks like Photo Unblur and enhanced voice-to-text dictation. The phone’s 6.1-inch 1080p OLED display can now (finally) run at up to 90Hz, and those smoother animations put it on better footing against competing phones from Samsung, Motorola, OnePlus, and other brands.

The Pixel 7A comes with 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and it will be offered in three colors: dark gray, white, blue, and coral. The phone is rated IP67 for dust and water resistance, and though its display uses the now-ancient Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The base $499 phone supports sub-6 5G, but some carriers will offer a millimeter wave (mmW)-compatible model for $549.

The Pixel 7A is rated IP67 for dust and water resistance. Image: Google

The primary rear camera is moving away from the tried-and-true 12-megapixel sensor that the A-series has used for so long in favor of a newer 64MP module. Google says the sensor is 72 percent larger than what was in the 6A and can capture 44 percent more light. You get all the usual Google Photos signature features (Real Tone, Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, etc.), and the long-exposure motion effects first seen on the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are coming to the 7A as well. Night Sight is now twice as fast than it was on the 6A.

The 7A is the first budget Pixel to support wireless charging and can juice up at 7.5 watts when placed on a Pixel Stand or compatible Qi charger. You’re limited to 18-watt charging using the included USB-C cable.