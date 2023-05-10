Skip to main content
The VergeThe Verge logo.The Verge homepage
The VergeThe Verge logo.

Google reveals Pixel Fold early in unlisted ad

Google reveals Pixel Fold early in unlisted ad

/

The unlisted YouTube video contains several close-up shots of its upcoming Pixel Fold device in action.

By Jess Weatherbed

Share this story

A little preview of the Pixel Fold for you ahead of it’s full reveal later today.

Footage of the Pixel Fold has appeared in a YouTube ad ahead of its anticipated announcement at Google I/O later today. As reported by 9to5Google, the unlisted YouTube video features numerous NBA stars and multiple close-up shots of the upcoming Pixel Fold in everyday use.

Titled “Google Pixel x NBA: The Greatest Watch Party,” the link was shared in a tweet posted by the official Google Pixel account last night. It seems Google published the link prematurely as the tweet teasingly instructed readers to “check back in tomorrow.” That said, the tweet also includes a picture of MVP Joel Embiid clearly holding the Pixel Fold, so probably best to not think too hard about it.

Alongside showcasing the Pixel Fold from a variety of angles, the video also demonstrates a few of its capabilities. We see plenty of hinge (and bezel) action, displaying the Fold closed, fully open, and placed on a desk partially open at a 90-degree angle. A simulated video call featuring Giannis Antetokounmpo also demonstrates how the camera feed can seamlessly switch between the internal and external displays.

The video doesn’t give us any information on the Pixel Fold’s specifications. Trusted leaker Roland Quandt claims that the inner display of the device is a 7.6-inch (2208x1840, 379 ppi) OLED, and the outer display is a 5.8-inch (2092x1080, 408 ppi) OLED.

Screenshot taken from the “Google Pixel x NBA: The Greatest Watch Party” ad that shows the Pixel Fold being handled in everyday situations.

1/6

Some close up shots of the Pixel Fold in action.
Image: Google

The NBA has a fairly established relationship with Google. Last year the search giant created the Pixel Arena — a virtual stadium where users can experience the NBA — and the 2023 NBA Playoffs are “presented by Google Pixel.” Google has also collaborated with the basketball association on previous advertisements, having released a similar promotional video for the Pixel 7 back in October.

Google I/O kicks off at 1PM ET/10AM PT, so keep it locked on The Verge for all the details as they emerge.

More from this stream Google I/O 2023: all the news from Google’s big developer event

See all 13 stories