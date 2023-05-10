Dell’s 32-inch 6K monitor is a more affordable alternative to Apple’s pro display

Dell’s U3224KB, the 6K 32-inch monitor it announced back at CES, is going on sale today for $3,199.99. That’s over $1,000 cheaper than Apple’s 32-inch $4,999 Pro Display XDR, which also targets professionals with a similar high resolution 6K panel. But Dell’s monitor packs in a host of other features like a built-in webcam, speakers, and KVM switch to allow it to work with two computers simultaneously. Dell’s pricing reveal joins the launch of a new 38-inch curved ultrawide display from the company.

Obviously, the specs of Dell’s and Apple’s monitors aren’t identical. Most notably, Dell’s monitor is DisplayHDR 600 certified, suggesting a peak brightness in the region of 600 nits versus 1,600 nits on Apple’s monitor. There’s also no mention of any full array local dimming technology with Dell’s monitor, just an LG Display IPS Black panel.

KVM functionality means two devices can be connected to and controlled via the monitor. Image: Dell Plenty of ports for all your connectivity needs. Image: Dell

But Dell has thrown a kitchen sink’s-worth of features at the U3224KB in an attempt to make it more of a one-stop-shop productivity accessory. There’s a built-in 4K HDR webcam, dual 14W speakers, echo cancellation mics, a bevy of USB-C and USB-A ports, and a Thunderbolt 4 connector that can offer up to 140W of power to a connected laptop. There’s also the ability to connect two computers and control them both with a single mouse and keyboard thanks to a built-in KVM, and content from both machines can be displayed simultaneously.

Yes, the result is a monitor with a sizable bezel forehead, and its refresh rate sits at just 60Hz. But if its combined specs are good enough for your needs, the Dell UltraSharp 32 6K Monitor (U3224KB) makes a strong argument for packing several PC accessories into a single unit.

Dell’s 37.5-inch curved ultrawide monitor. Image: Dell