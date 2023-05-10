Skip to main content
LG’s giant new curved gaming monitor is up for sale in the US

The new 49-inch LG UltraGear curved ultrawide sizes up with Samsung’s Odyssey G9 on the important gaming specs but beats it on price by $200.

By Umar Shakir

LG ultragear 49-inch curved monitor has a V shaped stand and an off-set chin with a shiny “ultragear” etching
Another big ultrawide curved gaming monitor has entered.
Image: LG

LG has put its latest massive curved gaming monitor up for sale in the US, and it’s here to undercut Samsung’s standard Odyssey G9 by $200. The company’s new UltraGear 49-inch costs $1,299.99 on LG’s online store and includes the important gaming features like 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time on deck, along with the crucial RGB lighting on the rear to kick-start your picturesque gamer nightclub vibe.

Now, this new LG UltraGear isn’t supposed to be cutting-edge in display technology like the company’s 45-inch OLED offering or Samsung’s QD-OLED and “8K” Mini-LED Odyssey gaming monitors. And it doesn't have the bending gimmicks of the LG Flex. Instead, this new LG is here to compare to Samsung’s immersive and already-proven regular Odyssey G9.

LG ultragear curved monitor rear with purple contour led strips in a bracket shape and shiny UG logo on the top.
Like many of LG’s monitors, the ports plug perpendicular to the panel.
Image: LG

Like Samsung’s Odyssey G9, the new LG UltraGear has a 1000R curved ultrawide VA panel with a 32:9 aspect ratio and 5120 by 1440 resolution. The UltraGear supports FreeSync Premium Pro along with HDR10 — one of the several High Dynamic Range standards. Meanwhile, the Samsung has both FreeSync and G-Sync VRR, along with the company’s own gaming-centric HDR10 Plus.

LG’s ultrawide could also be a worthwhile productivity powerhouse for multi-windowed web-blazers and Excel warriors (apparently, the resolution of these monitors can display columns A through CA at 100 percent zoom). But while the monitor has the right ports for gaming — like two HDMI 2.1 and a DisplayPort 1.4 — it doesn’t have USB-C to easily plug and charge a laptop (though it does have a USB 3.0 Hub). If you’re less into gaming and more into work, LG does have a same-sized monitor for that purpose.

So just remember: the new 49-inch LG UltraGear is for gamers who are only really interested in the immersive size and quick performance these types of monitors provide. And based on regular prices, gamers can save a bit of cash with the UltraGear. But be sure to keep a close eye on possible sales on the LG — as the Odyssey G9 sometimes falls way below, or at least around the $1,300 mark.

