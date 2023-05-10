Another Pixel Fold ad leaks hours before Google’s event

Yet another leaked teaser for the Pixel Fold has surfaced just hours before its expected launch at Google I/O. In a promo video by leaker SnoopyTech, Google highlights just how thin its flagship foldable really is and also shows off how you can prop the device up on a table when watching videos.

The ad offers a look at what multitasking on the device might be like as well. As shown in the clip, a user has a video call open in one panel when the device is unfolded, while Google Drive is open in another. They’re also able to drag and drop files across both screens.

It looks like there’s a caveat that comes along with multitasking on the Pixel Fold, though. During this portion of the ad, the fine print at the bottom of the screen says, “Dual Screen support coming in Fall 2023,” but we don’t know what this means just yet.