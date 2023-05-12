The PlayStation VR2 is now available at more retailers

The PlayStation VR2 may be leashed by a USB cable, but Sony is finally untethering its sales exclusivity hold on the virtual reality headset.

When the PSVR 2 launched in late February, Sony’s website was the only place to buy it. While that’s not the only reason that sales of the PS5-compatible VR headset have been a little lackluster, limiting it to one retail source definitely doesn’t help.

The biggest issue often cited is game selection, with the launch lineup made up of mostly games already available on other platforms. That tide started changing slightly with VR add-ons for AAA titles like Gran Turismo 7 and Resident Evil Village, as well as unique experiences like Before Your Eyes, but there’s still a lot for Sony to prove.