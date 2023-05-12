The PlayStation VR2 is now available at more retailers

The PlayStation VR2 may be leashed by a USB cable, but Sony is finally untethering its sales exclusivity hold on the virtual reality headset.
After a low-key Twitter announcement that the PSVR 2 is coming to third-party vendors, the headset can now be purchased at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and GameStop. Each retailer is selling the PSVR 2 and its controllers for $549.99, the same as Sony. Also, if you prefer to get it with Horizon Call of the Mountain, that bundle showcasing a lot of the PSVR 2’s potential costs $599.99 and is also on sale at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and GameStop.
When the PSVR 2 launched in late February, Sony’s website was the only place to buy it. While that’s not the only reason that sales of the PS5-compatible VR headset have been a little lackluster, limiting it to one retail source definitely doesn’t help.
The biggest issue often cited is game selection, with the launch lineup made up of mostly games already available on other platforms. That tide started changing slightly with VR add-ons for AAA titles like Gran Turismo 7 and Resident Evil Village, as well as unique experiences like Before Your Eyes, but there’s still a lot for Sony to prove.
One thing that might help the PSVR 2 a little more is PC compatibility, but so far, there’s been no indication that’s in the cards. For now, just selling the thing at more stores can only help further. And since the best way to know if you’ll like VR is to try it out, perhaps this is the precursor to retail stores getting kiosks where people can don a PSVR 2 and see how they like it firsthand. That’s another component sorely missing from an online-only launch.
Sony’s PSVR 2 doesn’t have a massive launch lineup, but it offers eye tracking, effortless setup, and PC-grade VR without a PC. It can also double as a virtual flatscreen for watching Blu-rays, streaming apps, and other content.