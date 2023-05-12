Garmin’s flagship smartwatch lineups leak early

Garmin’s smartwatch lineup is getting a big upgrade. A set of leaked images shared by WinFuture gives us a detailed look at some of Garmin’s upcoming flagships, including the Epix Pro Gen 2, Fenix 7X Pro, and Fenix 7 Pro that are set to go toe-to-toe with the Apple Watch Ultra.

It looks like the “Pro” version of the premium Epix Gen 2 watch will come in a few different display sizes: 42mm, 47mm, and 51mm, which is nice given that the standard Epix Gen only came in one 47mm size. There’s also the option for a sapphire crystal display that’s supposed to make it more scratch-resistant, along with several color variations, including white, black, and off-white.

While WinFuture doesn’t include any details about specs or pricing, previous rumors indicate that the Epix Gen 2 watch could cost €950 (around $1,034) for the 42mm version, €1,050 (around $1,142) for the 47mm, and €1,150 (around $1,252) for the 52mm size. Unfortunately, we don’t know whether the Epix Gen 2 Pro will come with cellular connectivity this time around — a feature the Garmin Epix 2 sorely lacks.

Next up are two new additions to Garmin’s Fenix series smartwatches: the Fenix 7X Pro and Fenix 7 Pro. Like the existing Fenix 7 watch, WinFuture says the 7 Pro and 7X Pro will come with the option for either a Solar or Sapphire Solar display. The outlet doesn’t provide any details on potential sizes, but it’s possible that they could come in the same 42mm, 47gm, and 51mm options as the Fenix 6 Pro series watches and the Fenix 7. WinFuture shows off Garmin’s golf-focused Approach S70 as well, which could come in three colors: gray, white, and black.

