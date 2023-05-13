Apple’s AirTags are available at a rare discount

Memorial Day is just around the corner, and if you’ve got plans to travel, today’s deal on Apple’s AirTags has landed at the perfect time. Right now, you can buy a single AirTag for $25 ($4 off) at Amazon and Best Buy, which is the lowest price we’ve seen so far this year. If you’d like to buy a set for the whole family, you can also buy a pack of four for $89.99 ($10 off) from Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy. Even better? If you order from Walmart or Amazon in the next few hours, you may still be able to get the set in time by Mother’s Day.

Apple’s ultra wideband-capable Bluetooth tracker can help you keep tabs on everything from keys to suitcases, allowing you to easily find your belongings should they get lost. The location tracker also features other cool perks, like IP67 water and dust resistance and user-replaceable batteries. Just be mindful that it lacks a built-in lanyard hole, so you’ll need an extra accessory like an AirTag Loop to attach it to your keys and other items. Read our review.

Apple AirTag (single) $ 25 $ 29 14 % off $ 25 $ 25 $ 29 14 % off Apple’s AirTags can help you find your lost items with its UWB technology. You’ll get the best compatibility with an iPhone, though Apple released an Android app to detect an AirTag’s location if one seems to be following you. $25 at Amazon$25 at Best Buy

After years of waiting, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has finally landed on the Nintendo Switch. And as if the release of the year’s most anticipated game wasn’t exciting enough, you can also save some money if you’re a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber.

My colleague Ash Parrish just published her full review of the latest Zelda title, which you can read in full here. In a nutshell, it’s very similar in story to its predecessor, Breath of the Wild, but with some fun new weapons, capabilities, and other features. Admittedly, we haven’t felt it inspires the same sense of awe as Breath of the Wild, but don’t feel too disappointed — it’s still an absolute pleasure to play. Read our review.

Nintendo Switch Game Voucher $ 100 $ 130 23 % off $ 100 $ 100 $ 130 23 % off Nintendo Switch Online subscribers can buy a digital voucher to use on two qualifying games. Once purchased, you have 12 months to redeem each individual voucher. You can have up to eight active vouchers, though you must maintain your Switch Online subscription until you redeem them. $100 at Nintendo

Speaking of recent releases, Google just launched its latest midrange phone, the Pixel 7A. Thankfully, if you’re hoping for some early bird incentives, Google is currently throwing in a $100 credit toward a pair of Pixel Buds and a free Case-Mate case (a $25 value) when you pick up the budget-friendly Android phone for its regular price of $499. Retailers like Best Buy and Amazon, meanwhile, are offering a $50 gift card with your purchase.

The 7A costs $50 more than the Pixel 6A it replaces, but that extra money nets some nice upgrades — including wireless charging, a faster 90Hz screen for smoother scrolling, and a more refined dual camera setup. It doesn’t skimp on the processor, either, as it borrows the Tensor G2 from the flagship Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. It’s the best midrange Pixel to date, so barring the unforeseen hiccups that sometimes plague Pixel phones, it feels worthwhile to take advantage of these early adopter deals while you still can. Read our review.

If you’re looking for a pair of wireless earbuds that’ll help you drown out the world so you can better focus on the task at hand (or just listen to T-Swift), Bose’s QuietComfort Earbuds II are on sale for $249 ($50 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and direct from Bose.

In a nutshell, the QC Earbuds offer dependable performance, terrific sound quality, and the most powerful noise cancellation on the market. Plus, they sport an excellent transparency mode for when you actually do want to let some noise in. While it’s a shame they lack support for wireless charging, they’re an otherwise excellent pair of earbuds that’ll silence your surroundings like no other. Read our review.