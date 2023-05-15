T-Mobile is giving away free MLB.TV again

If you missed your chance to score T-Mobile’s free MLB.TV benefit earlier this year, you now have a second chance to sign up. The company says that it’s bringing back the deal on Tuesday, May 23rd, and will let you claim it through July 17th.

MLB.TV, which typically costs $149.99 at the start of the baseball season, allows you to stream out-of-market home and away games from the MLB app as well as watch pregame and postgame shows. T-Mobile has long offered an MLB.TV subscription as an added perk for customers and recently announced that it has extended its partnership with Major League Baseball to offer MLB.TV through 2028.

If you’re signed up to T-Mobile, Metro by T-Mobile, or T-Mobile’s home internet plan, you can claim the deal by downloading the T-Mobile Tuesdays app and registering for an account. T-Mobile is also giving away another freebie for new customers who sign up for T-Mobile’s Go5g Plus plan, and that includes $200 per line to use toward any sports streaming app that T-Mobile doesn’t already offer.