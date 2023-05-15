The Bear’s just trying to get it together in new season 2 trailer

By the end of The Bear’s first season, The Beef was on its last legs, and the restaurant’s staff knew that they were all going to have to embrace change if they wanted to survive. Whether or not the team’s all going to make it intact is hard to tell from The Bear’s newest season 2 trailer, but promising change is definitely in the air.

Though Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), and Sugar (Abby Elliott) are all hopeful about the future in The Bear’s new trailer, with only six months to open an all-new-all-improved restaurant, they can’t help but be stressed about all the work there is to be done before they’re ready to serve customers. Between renovations, renaming, getting a new menu together, and hiring more staff, The Bear — formerly known as The Beef — isn’t just getting a facelift — it’s being reinvented, and no one’s actually sure if they can pull it all off.