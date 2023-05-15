The Bear’s just trying to get it together in new season 2 trailer

By the end of The Bear’s first season, The Beef was on its last legs, and the restaurant’s staff knew that they were all going to have to embrace change if they wanted to survive. Whether or not the team’s all going to make it intact is hard to tell from The Bear’s newest season 2 trailer, but promising change is definitely in the air.
Though Carmy (Jeremy Allen White), Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), and Sugar (Abby Elliott) are all hopeful about the future in The Bear’s new trailer, with only six months to open an all-new-all-improved restaurant, they can’t help but be stressed about all the work there is to be done before they’re ready to serve customers. Between renovations, renaming, getting a new menu together, and hiring more staff, The Bear — formerly known as The Beef — isn’t just getting a facelift — it’s being reinvented, and no one’s actually sure if they can pull it all off.
At the same time Carmy and Sydney are losing sleep over figuring out what to serve at The Bear, Marcus (Lionel Boyce) and Tina (Liza Colón-Zayas) find themselves tossed into the deep end at a culinary school program neither of them probably thinks they’ll get all that much out of. But the trailer makes it pretty clear that, for all their stress, The Bear’s characters are probably going to end up much better off for their trouble when the show’s season hits FX on June 22nd.