Google’s Pixel 6A is $100 off

There’s a new midrange Google Pixel phone in town, true, but the Pixel 6A still offers a lot of bang for your buck if you’re trying to save money. That’s especially true today, given that right now, you can buy the phone unlocked for $329.99 to $349 (about $100 off) with 128GB of storage in select colors from Amazon and Best Buy. If you activate it today, you can also save an additional $50 at Best Buy.

Like the new Pixel 7A, the phone offers a 6.1-inch OLED panel and long battery life but costs $150 less. It shares an IP67 rating for dust and water resistance and a good camera, too, even if not as impressive as the 7A’s. Of course, there are some tradeoffs. The Pixel 6A is a good performer, but the 7A’s equipped with the more powerful Tensor G2 chipset. The Pixel 6A also doesn’t support wireless charging, and its refresh rate is capped at 60Hz, not 90Hz. However, if you can do without those features, the phone’s still a good buy at this price.

Last week, we saw a number of good deals on Ember’s ceramic Mug 2 in the run-up to Mother’s Day. That said, Woot is currently selling the 10-ounce mug in black for even less, dropping it to just $97.99 ($52 off) until the end of today. The handy smart mug can save you from having to make multiple trips to the microwave, namely because it lets you regulate the temperature with the help of an accompanying app for Android and iOS. The mug’s built-in battery can last up to an hour and a half, depending on the usage, but it also comes with a charging coaster, helping ensure your coffee remains hot no matter how long it takes you to drink it.

Apple’s newer MacBook Pros may command more attention than the MacBook Air, but, truth be told, the average person doesn’t need all that power. If you, like me, just use your laptop for general entertainment purposes and some light work, you can save yourself a lot of money by sticking with the M2-powered MacBook Air. And right now, it’s on sale for $1,049 at Best Buy with 8GB of RAM, an eight-core CPU, and 256GB of storage.

Apple’s latest entry-level MacBook is a great all-around laptop, one that does an excellent job of delivering everything the average user needs. It can’t compare to a MacBook Pro when it comes to video editing capabilities, sure, but it’ll get you through a full day of work, streaming, and even some light gaming just fine. Alternatively, you also could buy the base M1-powered MacBook Air at its all-time low price of $799 ($200 off) at Amazon. The last-gen model from 2020 doesn’t have a high-res webcam or as big a screen, but it still offers long battery life and enough power for most users.

For serious outdoor adventurers, the Apple Watch Series 8 might not cut it. If you’re looking for a rugged wearable that’ll better keep up with your active lifestyle, the Apple Watch Ultra might be one to consider. It normally retails for $799, but right now, you can buy it on Amazon with a yellow Ocean Band for $701.99 ($97 off), a new all-time low.

The Apple Watch Ultra is currently the most capable smartwatch in Apple’s lineup. The big-screen wearable features LTE and a range of advanced features designed to meet the demands of serious athletes, including new sensors for measuring diving metrics and a siren you trigger in the event you get lost while hiking. It also comes with added durability and 36 hours of battery life — a first for the Apple Watch. Be aware, though, that unlike other wearables designed for outdoorsy types, the Ultra lacks offline topo maps and turn-by-turn navigation, two features popular amongst hikers and trail runners.

Speaking of the outdoors, if you’re looking for a portable Bluetooth speaker that can accompany you on hikes or long bike rides, Tribit’s first-gen StormBox Micro is currently on sale at Amazon for $39.99 ($20 off) when you clip the on-page coupon for $10 off. The miniature speaker can push out a good amount of sound for its size and features a built-in silicone strap that lets you attach it to your backpack or bike handlebars, where it will remain while you move around. It also comes with perks like IP67 water resistance, so you don’t have to worry about it inevitably getting wet at the river, beach, or wherever you decide to cool off when the heat finally hits.

