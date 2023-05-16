Eve Systems has announced the second generation of its portable LED lamp, the Eve Flare, and the availability of its new Eve Shutter Switch for in-wall roller shutters. Both products from the smart home device maker are Bluetooth- and Thread-enabled and work with Apple Home and Siri voice control. The Eve Flare costs $99.95 / €99.95, as does the Shutter Switch, which is only available in Europe.

The second-gen Eve Flare has the same specs as the original — an IP65-rated portable indoor / outdoor full-color LED lamp. The difference is that it works over Thread and Bluetooth, while the first-gen Flare worked over Bluetooth. The Flare is the first battery-powered light to support Thread, which is one of the main protocols of Matter, the new smart home standard that offers local control and promises cross-platform interoperability.

According to Eve, Thread technology will make your smart home network more responsive and robust and increase its reach. Thread is also supposed to improve battery life. However, the new Flare claims the same six-hour battery life as the first-gen model.

The second-gen Eve Flare is a water-resistant portable lamp that works with Apple Home. Image: Eve Systems

A spherical lamp, the Flare comes with a wireless charger. There are two buttons: one to turn it on and off and one to change the light between colors. A wire handle allows for carrying or hanging the lamp. At 90 lumens, it’s designed as an accent light and is much dimmer than Philips Hue’s Go $89.99 table lamp, which has 530 lumens. The Hue lamp is similar in shape but smaller than the Flare and indoor-only.

The Flare is Apple Home-only at launch, and Eve says Matter support is coming later

At launch, the Flare will only work with Apple Home, but Eve has promised an over-the-air update to Matter at a later date. It also supports Bluetooth connectivity, so it can be paired just with your iPhone. If you want out-of-home control and also want to add it to Scenes and Automations, you will need an Apple Home Hub, such as a HomePod, HomePod Mini, or Apple TV.

The Eve Shutter Switch automates exterior shutters and works with Eve’s Adaptive Shading feature to adjust automatically based on the position of the Sun. Image: Eve

The Eve Shutter Switch is a wired switch that allows you to automate an existing roller shutter. It works with Eve’s Adaptive Shading function to align the shutter with the Sun’s position, automatically adjusting throughout the day. As a wired device, the Shutter Switch can extend Thread connectivity to battery-powered devices like the Flare. Always-powered devices in a Thread network are router nodes and can extend the Thread network, whereas battery-powered ones like the Flare are end nodes. To use Thread connectivity, you need a Thread border router, such as a HomePod (second-gen), HomePod Mini, or Apple TV 4K (second-gen, third-gen 128GB).

The Eve Shutter Switch works in Apple Home and Eve’s app. Image: Eve Systems

Eve says it will update both devices to Matter via an over-the-air update in the future but did not provide a timeline. When Matter support arrives, the Flare and Shutter Switch will be compatible with any Matter platform, including Amazon Alexa, Google Home, and Samsung SmartThings. However, until they are updated, they are only compatible with Apple Home.