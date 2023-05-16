Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 could be announced in July

Samsung’s expected to reveal the new Galaxy Z Fold 5, Flip 5, and Tab S9 devices at its Unpacked event later this year, and thanks to reports from Winfuture and the Korean news outlet The Chosun Ilbo, we now have an idea of when exactly this could take place. Rumors suggest that Samsung could hold Unpacked on July 26th, while the devices could become available in stores on August 11th.
If these reports hold true, this means Galaxy Unpacked will occur a couple of weeks earlier than last year’s event, which Samsung held on August 10th. Just like last year’s mid-summer Unpacked, Samsung’s set to reveal the latest iterations of its flagship foldables, including the Galaxy Z Fold 5. This device is rumored to feature a much thinner design when folded compared to its predecessor, along with the same 6.2-inch cover display and a 7.6-inch inner display.
Rumors also indicate that the Galaxy Z Flip 5 will sport a larger 3.4-inch outer display with a resolution of 720 x 748. Both devices are expected to come with a new “water drop” hinge that reduces the appearance of a crease and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip that’s already in Galaxy S23 devices. While Samsung’s folding phones previously didn’t have too many rivals here in the US (aside from the Motorola Razr and Microsoft Surface Duo 2), the launch of the Google Pixel Fold should stir things up a bit.
Aside from Samsung’s foldables, though, the company’s tablet lineup is also due for an upgrade. Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, while the regular Tab S9 could come with up to 12GB of RAM. Unlike Unpacked events in the past, The Chosun Ilbo indicates that Samsung’s July event could take place in Seoul, South Korea this time around.